Putin plans to fight with Ukraine for another 2 years — insiders
Putin is not going to stop the war
Source:  The New York Times

Western intelligence agencies have information that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently determined to wage war against Ukraine for at least another 2 years. During this period of time, he expects to capture the entire Donetsk region.

  • Foreign analysts suggest that Putin could potentially broker a deal to end the fighting in Ukraine through diplomatic measures and agreements with the United States.
  • The outcome of the ongoing conflict remains uncertain, with Putin's persistence conflicting with the possibility of a resolution that could prevent further devastation.

One of the main problems is that the head of the Kremlin is still convinced that his army is defeating the Ukrainian one.

Putin ignores all the problems faced by Russian troops at the front in order to achieve his main goal.

He is convinced that even if it takes 18 months to two years to establish full control over Donbas, every day of fighting and every night when Russian missiles and drones fall on energy infrastructure and residential buildings provide him with more advantages, the journalists say, citing Western intelligence officials.

Putin does not want to admit the fact that the Russian economy is close to collapse, which could have fatal consequences for the entire aggressor country.

Despite this, foreign analysts suggest that the dictator can still make a 180-degree turn and save the Russian Federation from total collapse.

It's unlikely at the moment, but there is still a chance.

Putin can still broker a deal to end the fighting in Ukraine, especially if he secures a far-reaching rapprochement with the United States and the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the rest of Donbas.

