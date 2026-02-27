Russian businessman Rotenberg bought Putin's luxurious palace for pennies
Source:  online.ua

As the team of the late Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny managed to find out, businessman Arkady Rotenberg purchased the so-called palace of dictator Vladimir Putin near Gelendzhik for 800 thousand rubles (about 10 thousand dollars). What is important to understand is that the price of one chandelier in this palace reaches 50 million rubles.

Points of attention

  • Rotenberg's purchase agreement for the palace was registered 5 years ago, shedding light on the scandalous acquisition of the property.
  • Alina Kabaeva's funds, receiving billions in transfers from construction financing, serve as a front for Putin's associates to facilitate extravagance and personal indulgence.

According to Russian opposition figures, the total construction area was 7,000 hectares.

Moreover, it is indicated that the palace grounds include an underground hockey complex and a restaurant complex with an area of 5 thousand sq. m.

As part of the investigation, it was found that the purchase agreement was registered 5 years ago — it was then that Rotenberg purchased 100% of the shares of the Binom company, which owns the Complex company, registered as a palace.

In addition, it is noted that the Investment Solutions company, which financed the construction, transferred 6.5 billion rubles to the Alina Kabaeva Foundation and the Heavenly Grace Association of Rhythmic Gymnastics Clubs in 2023.

What is important to understand is that the Kabaeva Foundation received 3 billion rubles, and the association received 3.5 billion rubles.

The bulk of the funds are kept in deposits and earn interest that exceeds the budget of the official Russian Gymnastics Federation.

If you examine all the income and expenses of Kabaeva's funds, it becomes obvious that these are simply wallets into which Putin's friends transfer money for her entertainment, shopping, and hobbies.

