"Putin, come out!". Oppositionist Krysevych challenged the dictator to a duel — video

Prominent Russian opposition figure, artist, and activist Pavel Krysevich held a “neuroperformance” on Red Square. He publicly challenged Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to a fair fight to decide the fate of millions of people and stop the war.
Points of attention
- Krysevych's actions, including a previous protest on Red Square and simulated suicide, highlight his dedication to protesting against repression and fighting for rights and freedoms.
- Despite facing detention and imprisonment in the past, Krysevych continues to push against the regime, emphasizing the importance of standing up for what is right.
Krysevych again challenged Putin
In the video, a man dressed in a white kimono can be seen jumping, waving his arms, and shouting to the entire Red Square: "Putin, come out!"
According to the oppositionist, the action lasted about two minutes, after which he was allegedly detained. In fact, he is outside Russia.
What is important to understand is that a year ago, Krysevych was released after 3.5 years in prison for an action on Red Square, where he shot in the air and simulated suicide as a sign of protest against repression.
In December last year, Krisevich announced that he had left Russia and was safe.
