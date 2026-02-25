"Putin, come out!". Oppositionist Krysevych challenged the dictator to a duel — video

Prominent Russian opposition figure, artist, and activist Pavel Krysevich held a “neuroperformance” on Red Square. He publicly challenged Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to a fair fight to decide the fate of millions of people and stop the war.

Krysevych again challenged Putin

In the video, a man dressed in a white kimono can be seen jumping, waving his arms, and shouting to the entire Red Square: "Putin, come out!"

He challenged me to a personal duel, just as Peresvet met Chelubey in ancient times. So that here and now, in a fair face-to-face battle, the fate of millions could be decided. So that no more blood would be shed by tumens and tens of thousands. So that the moral victor could return home, together with the millions who were freed from the war, back to the world, Pavlo Krysevych signed the video. Share

According to the oppositionist, the action lasted about two minutes, after which he was allegedly detained. In fact, he is outside Russia.

"All this would be... if there were even a drop of rights and freedoms left in Russia. If we were not celebrating today the fifth year of war and destruction," he wrote. Share

What is important to understand is that a year ago, Krysevych was released after 3.5 years in prison for an action on Red Square, where he shot in the air and simulated suicide as a sign of protest against repression.

In December last year, Krisevich announced that he had left Russia and was safe.