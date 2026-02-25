US President Donald Trump's team abstained from a vote at the UN in support of lasting peace in Ukraine. Former US special representative Keith Kellogg decided not to hide his indignation about this.

The US has adopted a new scandalous decision

Keith Kellogg was not afraid to publicly criticize Donald Trump's team for deciding not to vote for a UN General Assembly resolution important for Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the document called for an immediate ceasefire, reaffirmed the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and emphasized the importance of the UN Charter on the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion.

The UN voted for lasting peace in Ukraine, and we abstained. Think for yourself. This is not a business deal — this is war. Keith Kellogg Former US Presidential Envoy for Ukraine

It is worth noting that the document was supported by 107 countries, 12 voted "against", including Russia, and another 51 countries "abstained" — including the USA.

Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Tammy Bruce decided to explain the scandalous decision of the Trump team.

She cynically began to argue that the resolution contained language that was likely to distract from the ongoing negotiations.