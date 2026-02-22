On February 22, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban publicly admitted that despite the suspension of oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline, his country's energy security was not threatened. Despite this, official Budapest threatened to continue blackmailing Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The announcement of 'countermeasures' comes amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and Hungary's alignment with Russia's interests.
- The situation underscores the complex dynamics between Hungary, Ukraine, and Russia, and the implications for regional security and diplomatic relations.
Orban decided to increase pressure on Ukraine
According to Putin's aide, he immediately convened Hungary's National Energy Security Council.
Orban cynically lied that he made this decision due to "blackmail from Ukraine."
A pro-Russian politician began to invent that Kyiv's actions regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline created risks for Hungary's energy supply.
Although the situation was resolved, as the politician himself assures, he is not going to change his rhetoric regarding Ukraine.
Putin's henchman has already announced 3 "countermeasures" against Ukraine;
official Budapest will not unblock the export of diesel fuel to Ukraine until it receives oil through Ukrainian territory;
Hungary officially refuses to approve the allocation of a military loan to Ukraine, which was previously agreed in Brussels;
Viktor Orban's team will block the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia.
