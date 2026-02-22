On February 22, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban publicly admitted that despite the suspension of oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline, his country's energy security was not threatened. Despite this, official Budapest threatened to continue blackmailing Ukraine.

Orban decided to increase pressure on Ukraine

According to Putin's aide, he immediately convened Hungary's National Energy Security Council.

Orban cynically lied that he made this decision due to "blackmail from Ukraine."

A pro-Russian politician began to invent that Kyiv's actions regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline created risks for Hungary's energy supply.

We have eliminated this danger and taken appropriate decisions, so today there is no threat to the security of supply in Hungary. The uninterrupted, normal functioning of the country is ensured. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

Although the situation was resolved, as the politician himself assures, he is not going to change his rhetoric regarding Ukraine.

Putin's henchman has already announced 3 "countermeasures" against Ukraine;

official Budapest will not unblock the export of diesel fuel to Ukraine until it receives oil through Ukrainian territory; Hungary officially refuses to approve the allocation of a military loan to Ukraine, which was previously agreed in Brussels; Viktor Orban's team will block the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia.