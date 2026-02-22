Zelensky ordered to strengthen the defense of Sumy region

On February 22, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had already instructed the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to send additional forces to the Sumy region to protect the sky from Russian terror.

Sumy Region's air defense will be strengthened

Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with members of his team the consequences of the latest massive attack that Russia carried out on the night of February 21-22.

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that this time the targets for the Russian army were not only energy facilities, but also logistics, primarily railway facilities, and water supply infrastructure in cities.

In light of recent events, the president has ordered a scaling up of defenses against Russian airstrikes. Zelensky stressed that Ukraine must take into account changes in Russian tactics as quickly as possible and respond accordingly.

He instructed the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to send additional forces to protect the sky over Sumy region. The day before yesterday, a Russian drone hit an ambulance in the Shostka district, and it was a targeted strike. Unfortunately, three people died. Russians must feel the consequences for each such strike, and in all border and frontline regions it must be felt that protection from Russian drones is increasing. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As previously mentioned, on February 21, a Russian drone attack on an emergency vehicle in the Sumy region killed four civilians.