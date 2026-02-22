Zelensky ordered to strengthen the defense of Sumy region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelensky ordered to strengthen the defense of Sumy region

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Sumy Region's air defense will be strengthened
Читати українською

On February 22, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had already instructed the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to send additional forces to the Sumy region to protect the sky from Russian terror.

Points of attention

  • In light of the escalating threats, Zelensky stresses the need for Ukraine to swiftly adapt to Russian tactics and respond effectively to protect its citizens and vital installations.
  • The tragic incidents, including targeted strikes on an ambulance that resulted in the loss of civilian lives, underscore the urgency of countering Russian drone attacks and ensuring comprehensive defense strategies.

Sumy Region's air defense will be strengthened

Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with members of his team the consequences of the latest massive attack that Russia carried out on the night of February 21-22.

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that this time the targets for the Russian army were not only energy facilities, but also logistics, primarily railway facilities, and water supply infrastructure in cities.

In light of recent events, the president has ordered a scaling up of defenses against Russian airstrikes. Zelensky stressed that Ukraine must take into account changes in Russian tactics as quickly as possible and respond accordingly.

He instructed the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to send additional forces to protect the sky over Sumy region. The day before yesterday, a Russian drone hit an ambulance in the Shostka district, and it was a targeted strike. Unfortunately, three people died. Russians must feel the consequences for each such strike, and in all border and frontline regions it must be felt that protection from Russian drones is increasing.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As previously mentioned, on February 21, a Russian drone attack on an emergency vehicle in the Sumy region killed four civilians.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky shocked Russia and the US at the beginning of a full-scale war
Zelensky shocked Russia and the US at the beginning of a full-scale war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary suddenly backtracks after threats to Ukraine
Orban's team has abandoned its threats against Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine destroyed key workshop of Iskander plant in Russia — analysts
Consequences of Ukraine's attack on the Votkinsk plant - what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?