Zelensky ordered to strengthen the defense of Sumy region

On February 22, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had already instructed the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to send additional forces to the Sumy region to protect the sky from Russian terror.
Points of attention
- In light of the escalating threats, Zelensky stresses the need for Ukraine to swiftly adapt to Russian tactics and respond effectively to protect its citizens and vital installations.
- The tragic incidents, including targeted strikes on an ambulance that resulted in the loss of civilian lives, underscore the urgency of countering Russian drone attacks and ensuring comprehensive defense strategies.
Sumy Region's air defense will be strengthened
Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with members of his team the consequences of the latest massive attack that Russia carried out on the night of February 21-22.
The Head of State drew attention to the fact that this time the targets for the Russian army were not only energy facilities, but also logistics, primarily railway facilities, and water supply infrastructure in cities.
In light of recent events, the president has ordered a scaling up of defenses against Russian airstrikes. Zelensky stressed that Ukraine must take into account changes in Russian tactics as quickly as possible and respond accordingly.
As previously mentioned, on February 21, a Russian drone attack on an emergency vehicle in the Sumy region killed four civilians.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-