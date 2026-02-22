Ukraine destroyed key workshop of Iskander plant in Russia — analysts
Ukraine destroyed key workshop of Iskander plant in Russia — analysts

Consequences of Ukraine's attack on the Votkinsk plant - what is known
Source:  online.ua

Experts from the Ukrainian OSINT channel "KyberBoroshno" carefully analyzed footage showing the consequences of the attack by Ukrainian "Flamingo" missiles on the Votkinsky plant in Udmurtia. It is important to understand that this is where the Russians manufacture ballistic missiles "Iskander", "Oreshnik" and others.

Points of attention

  • The production of ballistic missiles like 'Iskander' and 'Oreshnik' at the Votkinsk plant may face severe setbacks due to the destruction of this key workshop.
  • The consequences of the attack on the Votkinsk plant highlight the escalating conflict between Ukraine and Russia, impacting the strategic capabilities of the Russian military.

Consequences of Ukraine's attack on the Votkinsk plant — what is known

After a detailed analysis, CyberBoroshna specialists concluded that as a result of the Votkinsk plant being hit by FP-5 Flamingo missiles, a hole with approximate dimensions of 30 × 24 m was recorded in the roof of one of the workshops.

Experts immediately noticed that the height of the damage was uneven: about 24 m on one side and 18 m on the other.

The nature of the damage and the configuration of the collapse indicate that the epicenter of the explosion was inside the building, as a result of which the interior areas probably burned out completely. The impact fell on building No. 19, the electroplating and stamping shop.

What is important to understand is that it was within the specified production area that the processes of stamping and forming metal, manufacturing of rocket body elements, as well as galvanic treatment of parts (application of protective and functional coatings, preparation of surfaces for subsequent assembly) took place.

The damage to such a workshop can have a critical impact on the production cycle, since it is here that the basic design of product bodies is formed and their technological preparation for the final stages of assembly is carried out.

