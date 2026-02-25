The US has announced a demarche to Ukraine over the strikes on Novorossiysk

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Olga Stefanishyna, has officially confirmed that she received a warning from the United States, a so-called demarche, regarding Ukrainian attacks on the Russian port of Novorossiysk. The State Department claims that they have affected American economic interests.

US demands Ukraine stop attacks on Novorossiysk

As Ms. Posolo reported, American authorities complain that Ukrainian attacks on Novorossiysk "have affected some American investments that are made through Kazakhstan."

And we heard from the State Department that we should refrain from attacks on American interests,” Stefanishyna explained. Share

She also officially confirmed that she "received a demarche" from the US State Department regarding this.

What is important to understand is that a demarche is an official diplomatic or political act, a speech or statement by one state (or organization) to another, aimed at expressing protest, warning, support, or to achieve certain concessions.

Against this background, Stefanishyna also clarified that the States are not requiring Kyiv to generally refrain from attacks on Russian military and energy infrastructure.

Moreover, the State Department letter states that the United States currently does not have the same economic interests in Ukraine as it does in Kazakhstan.