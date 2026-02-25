Russian soldiers killed 4 civilians in Zaporizhia

Russian invaders continue to actively terrorize the Zaporizhia region. On February 24, four civilians became victims of enemy attacks in this region.

Russia's attacks on Zaporizhia — there are victims

The head of the local OVA, Ivan Fedorov, spoke about the consequences of the latest enemy strikes.

According to him, 4 civilians were killed and 2 more were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the Zaporizhia region.

It is also indicated that during February 24, the army carried out 643 attacks on 32 settlements in the region, including 12 air strikes.

401 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Novotroitske, Tavriyske, Tersyanka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Orikhiv, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Bilogirya, Svyatopetrivka, Zahirne, Krynychne, Dobropillya, Pryluky, Yehorivka, Verbovye, and Levadne. Ivan Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

In addition, he clarified that the enemy carried out 7 attacks with MLRS on the territory of Primorske and Lukyanivske.

Fedorov also confirmed that 223 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Pavlivka, Hulyaipol, Orekhov, Zaliznychny, Novoandreivka, Novodanylivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Bilogirye, Staroukrainka, Krynychny, and Dobropilly.

In total, on February 24, local authorities received 218 reports of damage to housing, cars, and infrastructure.