Russian soldiers killed 4 civilians in Zaporizhia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ivan Fedorov
Russian invaders continue to actively terrorize the Zaporizhia region. On February 24, four civilians became victims of enemy attacks in this region.

Points of attention

  • The attacks on Zaporizhia resulted in 218 reports of damage to housing, cars, and infrastructure, highlighting the devastating impact on the region.
  • The international community must stand against such atrocities, condemn the actions of the Russian invaders, and support the affected civilians in Zaporizhia.

The head of the local OVA, Ivan Fedorov, spoke about the consequences of the latest enemy strikes.

According to him, 4 civilians were killed and 2 more were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the Zaporizhia region.

It is also indicated that during February 24, the army carried out 643 attacks on 32 settlements in the region, including 12 air strikes.

401 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Novotroitske, Tavriyske, Tersyanka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Orikhiv, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Bilogirya, Svyatopetrivka, Zahirne, Krynychne, Dobropillya, Pryluky, Yehorivka, Verbovye, and Levadne.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

In addition, he clarified that the enemy carried out 7 attacks with MLRS on the territory of Primorske and Lukyanivske.

Fedorov also confirmed that 223 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Pavlivka, Hulyaipol, Orekhov, Zaliznychny, Novoandreivka, Novodanylivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Bilogirye, Staroukrainka, Krynychny, and Dobropilly.

In total, on February 24, local authorities received 218 reports of damage to housing, cars, and infrastructure.

