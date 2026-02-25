Air defense eliminated 95 out of 115 targets during new Russian attack
Air defense eliminated 95 out of 115 targets during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine - what are the consequences?
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of February 24-25, Russian invaders carried out strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 115 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. Air defense forces were able to eliminate most of the enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict highlights the importance of maintaining air defense capabilities and protocols to ensure the safety and security of the Ukrainian airspace.
  • As the situation unfolds, it is essential for civilians to adhere to safety rules and support the efforts of the Ukrainian soldiers in defending their country.

Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — what are the consequences?

A new enemy attack began at 6:30 p.m. on February 24.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Donetsk TOT. What is important to understand is that about 60 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 95 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that 18 strike UAVs were hit at 11 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call Ukrainian soldiers.

