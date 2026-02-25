Watch: Special unit of DIU "Artan" is advancing in the Zaporizhia direction
Ukraine
"Artan" successfully recaptures Ukrainian territories from Russia
Читати українською
Source:  DIU special unit "Artan"

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, their special unit "Artan" is conducting a complex operation in the Zaporizhia direction. As of today, offensive actions near Stepnohirsk are ongoing.

  • During the offensive operations, Ukrainian soldiers have been effective in eliminating advanced assault groups of Russian troops and disrupting enemy logistics
  • The formation of a stable bridgehead has been achieved for further clearing and final expulsion of Russians from the area

Recently, special forces have been able to carry out a series of successful offensive operations.

As of today, combat operations in the Stepnohirsk area of Zaporizhia region are currently gaining momentum.

Despite extremely difficult logistics and the Russian army's attempts to hold positions using "meat assaults," the soldiers of "Artan," in cooperation with other units of the GUR and the Defense Forces of Ukraine, were able to regain control over important positions.

Moreover, we managed to significantly improve the tactical situation in the indicated direction.

During offensive operations, Ukrainian soldiers:

  • eliminated the advanced assault groups of Russian troops;

  • successfully hit the objects of concentration of manpower and equipment of the Russian army;

  • destroyed dozens of Russian invaders.

An important component of the special operation was the cutting of the enemy's key logistical arteries by establishing fire control over them. Strikes on the logistics and communication hubs of the Russian occupiers are currently making their assaults in the indicated direction impossible.

Overall, we managed to form a stable bridgehead for further clearing and final expulsion of the Russians from this section of the front.

