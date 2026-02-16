Watch: DIU special forces hit Russian air defense systems, landing craft, and radar in Crimea
Watch: DIU special forces hit Russian air defense systems, landing craft, and radar in Crimea

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
bavovna
Russian "Pantsir", radar and landing craft - "Ghosts" of the GUR once again caused a stir in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Points of attention

  • The DIU special forces named Ghosts showcased their high professional training by breaking through Russian military defenses in Crimea.
  • The tactical work of military intelligence officers led to the destruction of the Pantsir anti-aircraft system, Nebo-U radar system, and a landing craft.

New “bavovna” from the “Ghosts” of the DIU in Crimea

Specialists of the special unit of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" continue to methodically dismantle the Russian defenses on the temporarily occupied peninsula.

Over the past week, particularly valuable examples of Russian Armed Forces equipment were distributed: an anti-aircraft missile system, a radar station, and a combat boat.

Equipment worth millions is now being turned into scrap metal thanks to the professional work of military intelligence officers.

Affected:

  • anti-aircraft missile and gun complex "Pantsir-S1";

  • "Sky-U" radar system;

  • landing craft 02510 "BK-16".

What is known about the new successes of the DIU at the front

