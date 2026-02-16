Watch: DIU special forces hit Russian air defense systems, landing craft, and radar in Crimea

Russian "Pantsir", radar and landing craft - "Ghosts" of the GUR once again caused a stir in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

New “bavovna” from the “Ghosts” of the DIU in Crimea

Specialists of the special unit of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" continue to methodically dismantle the Russian defenses on the temporarily occupied peninsula.

Over the past week, particularly valuable examples of Russian Armed Forces equipment were distributed: an anti-aircraft missile system, a radar station, and a combat boat. Share

Equipment worth millions is now being turned into scrap metal thanks to the professional work of military intelligence officers.

Affected: