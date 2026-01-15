Hot January. DIU showed effective combat work of special forces

Special forces of the Department of Active Operations of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continue to methodically destroy the enemy at the front, combining firepower, technology, and cold calculation.
The video shows intense footage of military intelligence officers' combat work throughout January:
Devastating artillery strikes destroy enemy positions, shelters, and places where personnel gather;
precise and uncompromising “arrivals” of FPV drones “zero out” Russian infantry, burn enemy transport and equipment;
bombers use heavy drops to dismantle enemy “supports”, turning them into mass graves;
The GUR drone air defense effectively covers the troops from the air: Russian reconnaissance and strike UAVs are destroyed in the sky.
The armed struggle continues!
