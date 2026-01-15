Hot January. DIU showed effective combat work of special forces
Category
Events
Publication date

Hot January. DIU showed effective combat work of special forces

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Читати українською

Special forces of the Department of Active Operations of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continue to methodically destroy the enemy at the front, combining firepower, technology, and cold calculation.

Points of attention

  • DIU special forces demonstrated high efficiency in combat operations in January.
  • Intense military work included precision strikes and air cover for the troops.
  • The video footage shows devastating artillery strikes, precise FPV drone attacks, and effective GUR drone air defense.

Hot January from military intelligence: artillery, FPV and drone air defense GUR destroy the enemy

The video shows intense footage of military intelligence officers' combat work throughout January:

  • Devastating artillery strikes destroy enemy positions, shelters, and places where personnel gather;

  • precise and uncompromising “arrivals” of FPV drones “zero out” Russian infantry, burn enemy transport and equipment;

  • bombers use heavy drops to dismantle enemy “supports”, turning them into mass graves;

  • The GUR drone air defense effectively covers the troops from the air: Russian reconnaissance and strike UAVs are destroyed in the sky.

The armed struggle continues!

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU showed exclusive footage of the destruction of Russian military targets in 2025
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU fighters continue to perform combat missions on Zmiiniy Island
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?