Watch: DIU fighters continue to perform combat missions on Zmiiniy Island

Zmiiniy - under the control of the GUR: military intelligence special forces carry out combat missions on the island.

How DIU fighters perform combat missions in Zmiyinoye

Fighters of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continue to carry out tasks on Zmiiniy Island, a strategically important point in the Black Sea, which remains one of the symbols of resistance to Russian aggression.

A new video on the YouTube channel “Farid Speaks,” filmed directly with the participation of GUR fighters serving on the island, tells about the modern combat presence of military intelligence officers, service conditions, and the importance of Zmiyny for the security of Ukraine's maritime borders.

Together with the GUR special forces, Marine Roman Hrybov arrived on the island — one of the defenders of Zmiyny in the first days of the full-scale invasion and the author of the phrase about the “Russian warship”, which became one of the symbols of the Ukrainian resistance.