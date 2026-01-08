Watch: DIU fighters continue to perform combat missions on Zmiiniy Island
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: DIU fighters continue to perform combat missions on Zmiiniy Island

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Читати українською

Zmiiniy - under the control of the GUR: military intelligence special forces carry out combat missions on the island.

Points of attention

  • Zmiiniy Island is a strategically important point in the Black Sea and remains a symbol of resistance to Russian aggression.
  • Ukrainian Defense Ministry's GUR fighters are actively carrying out combat missions on Zmiiniy Island, ensuring the security of Ukraine's maritime borders.

How DIU fighters perform combat missions in Zmiyinoye

Fighters of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continue to carry out tasks on Zmiiniy Island, a strategically important point in the Black Sea, which remains one of the symbols of resistance to Russian aggression.

A new video on the YouTube channel “Farid Speaks,” filmed directly with the participation of GUR fighters serving on the island, tells about the modern combat presence of military intelligence officers, service conditions, and the importance of Zmiyny for the security of Ukraine's maritime borders.

Together with the GUR special forces, Marine Roman Hrybov arrived on the island — one of the defenders of Zmiyny in the first days of the full-scale invasion and the author of the phrase about the “Russian warship”, which became one of the symbols of the Ukrainian resistance.

The video blog tells about the defense of the island in 2022, the path of Roman Hrybov, and how today the fighters of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continue to defend Zmiiniy and control the Ukrainian sea.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU showed exclusive footage of the destruction of Russian military targets in 2025
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The DIU conducted a unique operation in the open sea
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
A new unique DIU operation - how it was done
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU soldiers carried out a deep raid into the rear of Russian troops
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Fighters of the DIU unit “Brotherhood” conducted a successful operation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?