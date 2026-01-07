DIU soldiers carried out a deep raid into the rear of Russian troops

The sabotage and reconnaissance group of the “Brotherhood” unit, which is part of the “Timur Special Unit” of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, carried out a deep raid into the rear of the Russian invaders in the area of the Kakhovka reservoir.
Points of attention
- The captured Russian invaders provided crucial information on the locations of officers, artillery positions, personnel concentrations, and ammunition depots.
- This successful mission highlights the effectiveness of Ukrainian military intelligence operations deep within enemy territory.
Fighters of the DIU unit “Brotherhood” conducted a successful operation
It was implemented last month as part of a special operation in the Zaporizhia direction.
During the combat sortie, military intelligence officers managed to kill two Russian soldiers, wound two, and capture two more.
According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, the captured invaders told them very important information, primarily regarding the locations of Russian officers, artillery positions, UAV operators, areas of concentration of personnel, equipment, and ammunition depots.
