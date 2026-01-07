DIU soldiers carried out a deep raid into the rear of Russian troops

The sabotage and reconnaissance group of the “Brotherhood” unit, which is part of the “Timur Special Unit” of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, carried out a deep raid into the rear of the Russian invaders in the area of the Kakhovka reservoir.

Fighters of the DIU unit “Brotherhood” conducted a successful operation

It was implemented last month as part of a special operation in the Zaporizhia direction.

During the combat sortie, military intelligence officers managed to kill two Russian soldiers, wound two, and capture two more.

After that, the Brotherhood fighters carried out a complex and lengthy escort of the prisoners — for a distance of about 27 kilometers — and brought them to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, the captured invaders told them very important information, primarily regarding the locations of Russian officers, artillery positions, UAV operators, areas of concentration of personnel, equipment, and ammunition depots.