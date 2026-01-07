DIU soldiers carried out a deep raid into the rear of Russian troops
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

DIU soldiers carried out a deep raid into the rear of Russian troops

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Fighters of the DIU unit “Brotherhood” conducted a successful operation
The sabotage and reconnaissance group of the “Brotherhood” unit, which is part of the “Timur Special Unit” of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, carried out a deep raid into the rear of the Russian invaders in the area of the Kakhovka reservoir.

Points of attention

  • The captured Russian invaders provided crucial information on the locations of officers, artillery positions, personnel concentrations, and ammunition depots.
  • This successful mission highlights the effectiveness of Ukrainian military intelligence operations deep within enemy territory.

Fighters of the DIU unit “Brotherhood” conducted a successful operation

It was implemented last month as part of a special operation in the Zaporizhia direction.

During the combat sortie, military intelligence officers managed to kill two Russian soldiers, wound two, and capture two more.

After that, the Brotherhood fighters carried out a complex and lengthy escort of the prisoners — for a distance of about 27 kilometers — and brought them to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, the captured invaders told them very important information, primarily regarding the locations of Russian officers, artillery positions, UAV operators, areas of concentration of personnel, equipment, and ammunition depots.

The operation confirmed the presence of serious gaps in the enemy's frontline defense system: the enemy does not expect active actions by Ukrainian intelligence officers deep in their positions and is unable to offer effective resistance in the rear, the DIU explained.


