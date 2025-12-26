The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed exclusive footage of the combat work of special forces of the “Chimera” unit in the Zaporizhia region in the fall of 2025.
Points of attention
- Exclusive footage reveals the methodical destruction of Russian invaders by the 'Chimera' unit in the Zaporizhia direction.
- The video captures atmospheric moments of tension and adrenaline as special forces execute missions on the battlefield.
- From precise mortar attacks to evacuating the wounded, witness the dedication of Ukrainian special forces in the war for freedom.
“Chimera” destroys Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhia direction
The State Highway Administration published a corresponding video.
The State Security Service noted that the video captured "atmospheric episodes of tension and adrenaline during the war for Ukraine's freedom:
steep turns from FPV masters,
accurate drops from heavy bombers,
mortar attacks on Muscovites,
the work of special forces on the battlefield,
evacuation of the wounded from the “kill zone”.
