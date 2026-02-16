DIU has published the structure of the Russian arms concern “Kalashnikov”

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's Directorate of Defense published detailed data on 39 enterprises that are part of the Russian Kalashnikov concern on the War&Sanctions portal.

War&Sanctions: DIU reveals the structure of the Kalashnikov concern

The Kalashnikov Holding is traditionally associated with small arms, but in fact the production is a multi-profile element of the Russian military-industrial complex and is directly involved in ensuring the aggressive war against Ukraine.

The concern's enterprises manufacture reconnaissance and strike UAVs, guided artillery ammunition, high-speed landing craft, equipment for the Russian Armed Forces, as well as machine tools for other Russian defense enterprises. Share

Despite their critical role in military production, almost half of the concern's enterprises are still not under sanctions by any of the countries in the sanctions coalition.

Among them, in particular:

LLC “KB “LUGGAR”, developer of thermal imaging sights and laser rangefinders;

the Kalashnikov industrial cluster, which produces small arms, special equipment, clothing and equipment for special forces;

Kalashnikov Academy training center, which trains specialists in the fields of robotics, artificial intelligence, and the creation and modernization of UAVs for the needs of the concern's enterprises.

The Kalashnikov Concern became the sixth holding of the Rostec Corporation, published by the State Administration of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the “Military Industrial Complex of the Aggressor” section of the War&Sanctions portal.

Concern "Kalashnikov"

The general list of Rostec enterprises already published on the portal includes almost 500 companies, for each of which a complete set of data has been collected, necessary for inclusion in the sanctions lists and "stop-lists" of responsible business.