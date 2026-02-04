Russia spent over $320 million on the latest massive shelling of Ukraine — DIU

The total cost of the weapons used by the Russians for the massive air strike on Ukraine on February 3 is $324.8 million.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

On the night of February 3, Russian forces carried out a massive combined air strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, using a total of 562 air attack vehicles. Share

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ballistic missiles “Iskander” and RM-48U, hypersonic 3M22 “Tsirkon” and 3M55 “Onyx”, cruise missiles Kh-101, 9M728 “Iskander-K” and Kh-32 were used.

In parallel with the missiles, the enemy used the Geranium and Harpy strike drones, as well as Gerbera simulator drones.

The total cost of the weapons used was $324.8 million, more than $190 million more than during the massive strike on January 20.

This amount could support the Jewish Autonomous Region of the Russian Federation with a population of about 144,000 or the city of Kaluga with a population of over 320,000 for a whole year. This amount is also comparable to the half-year budget of the Kostroma region. Share

