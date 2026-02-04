Russia spent over $320 million on the latest massive shelling of Ukraine — DIU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia spent over $320 million on the latest massive shelling of Ukraine — DIU

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyiv
Читати українською

The total cost of the weapons used by the Russians for the massive air strike on Ukraine on February 3 is $324.8 million.

Points of attention

  • Russia spent $324.8 million on a massive shelling of Ukraine on February 3, as reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
  • The air strike involved 562 air attack vehicles and sophisticated weapons such as ballistic missiles Iskander and RM-48U, hypersonic missiles Tsirkon and Onyx, and cruise missiles Kh-101 and Iskander-K.

Russia spent $324.8 million on shelling Ukraine on February 3

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

On the night of February 3, Russian forces carried out a massive combined air strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, using a total of 562 air attack vehicles.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ballistic missiles “Iskander” and RM-48U, hypersonic 3M22 “Tsirkon” and 3M55 “Onyx”, cruise missiles Kh-101, 9M728 “Iskander-K” and Kh-32 were used.

In parallel with the missiles, the enemy used the Geranium and Harpy strike drones, as well as Gerbera simulator drones.

The total cost of the weapons used was $324.8 million, more than $190 million more than during the massive strike on January 20.

This amount could support the Jewish Autonomous Region of the Russian Federation with a population of about 144,000 or the city of Kaluga with a population of over 320,000 for a whole year. This amount is also comparable to the half-year budget of the Kostroma region.

On February 3, the Russian military launched strikes with multiple types of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones across eight regions of Ukraine; targets included energy facilities.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How much did Russia spend on the war against Ukraine in 2024 — expert data
Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Massive strike on Ukraine on December 7 — Russia spent over $360 million
Defense forces of southern Ukraine
a massive strike
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia spent over $130 million on the latest massive shelling of Ukraine — DIU
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?