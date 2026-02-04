Russia spent over $320 million on the latest massive shelling of Ukraine — DIU

The total cost of the weapons used by the Russians for the massive air strike on Ukraine on February 3 is $324.8 million.
Russia spent $324.8 million on shelling Ukraine on February 3
This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ballistic missiles “Iskander” and RM-48U, hypersonic 3M22 “Tsirkon” and 3M55 “Onyx”, cruise missiles Kh-101, 9M728 “Iskander-K” and Kh-32 were used.
In parallel with the missiles, the enemy used the Geranium and Harpy strike drones, as well as Gerbera simulator drones.
The total cost of the weapons used was $324.8 million, more than $190 million more than during the massive strike on January 20.
On February 3, the Russian military launched strikes with multiple types of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones across eight regions of Ukraine; targets included energy facilities.
