In one airstrike on December 7, Russian invaders used 653 drones and dozens of missiles against Ukraine. The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine calculated how much Russia could have done for the citizens of its country with that money.
Points of attention
- Russia's use of $360 million in a single strike on Ukraine highlights the contrast between investing in military aggression and improving the lives of its citizens.
- The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine showcased how the money spent on the airstrike could have been utilized to provide essential services like water purification, heating networks, hospitals, and schools.
Russia spent over $360 million on a massive strike on Ukraine
In just one massive attack carried out by the Russian army on Ukraine, the aggressor spent over $360 million, enough to build over 100 schools and kindergartens, construct dozens of water treatment plants, and lay thousands of kilometers of heating networks.
This was announced by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.
In particular, it is said that on the night of December 7, the Russians used:
653 drones, worth approximately $15.5 million,
3 Kinzhal missiles — about $36 million,
34 cruise missiles for $254 million,
14 units of Iskander-M, which cost approximately $56 million.
That is, in total we are talking about almost 361 million dollars.
According to the calculations of the Ukrainian military, for the indicated amount it is possible to provide drinking water to tens of thousands of people — to build up to 120 water purification stations.
Replace 1,000 km of heating networks that break every year in winter, provide new housing for 15,000 families living in emergency houses. Build 6 district hospitals and purchase critical equipment. It is also possible to build more than 100 schools and kindergartens in villages where children still study in abandoned buildings.
The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine emphasized:
