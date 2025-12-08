Massive strike on Ukraine on December 7 — Russia spent over $360 million
Ukraine
Massive strike on Ukraine on December 7 — Russia spent over $360 million

Defense forces of southern Ukraine
a massive strike
In one airstrike on December 7, Russian invaders used 653 drones and dozens of missiles against Ukraine. The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine calculated how much Russia could have done for the citizens of its country with that money.

  • Russia's use of $360 million in a single strike on Ukraine highlights the contrast between investing in military aggression and improving the lives of its citizens.
  • The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine showcased how the money spent on the airstrike could have been utilized to provide essential services like water purification, heating networks, hospitals, and schools.

Russia spent over $360 million on a massive strike on Ukraine

In just one massive attack carried out by the Russian army on Ukraine, the aggressor spent over $360 million, enough to build over 100 schools and kindergartens, construct dozens of water treatment plants, and lay thousands of kilometers of heating networks.

This was announced by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

$361 million is the price of one massive Russian strike on Ukraine. This is the amount that the Kremlin burns through in a few hours to destroy more civilian targets and intimidate the population. But this same money could change the lives of millions of Russians — if the authorities really cared about them.

In particular, it is said that on the night of December 7, the Russians used:

  • 653 drones, worth approximately $15.5 million,

  • 3 Kinzhal missiles — about $36 million,

  • 34 cruise missiles for $254 million,

  • 14 units of Iskander-M, which cost approximately $56 million.

That is, in total we are talking about almost 361 million dollars.

But here's the main question: what could Russia do with this money instead of striking Ukraine? — the Armed Forces of Ukraine ask.

According to the calculations of the Ukrainian military, for the indicated amount it is possible to provide drinking water to tens of thousands of people — to build up to 120 water purification stations.

Replace 1,000 km of heating networks that break every year in winter, provide new housing for 15,000 families living in emergency houses. Build 6 district hospitals and purchase critical equipment. It is also possible to build more than 100 schools and kindergartens in villages where children still study in abandoned buildings.

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine emphasized:

Russia proves once again: it is ready to spend hundreds of millions on missiles, but is not ready to invest even a penny in its own people. $361 million is a choice between life and death, between development and degradation.

