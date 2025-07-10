Massive Russian strike on Kyiv — number of casualties increases

In Kyiv, the number of victims of the massive Russian attack on July 10 has increased to 22 people.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

It has become known that three more people were injured in the enemy's night attack. Among them is a minor — a girl born in 2008. Thus, the number of injured people now stands at 19. Share

Later, the number of victims increased to 22.

Svitlana Vodolaga, a spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service, reported on TV that the Shevchenkivskyi, Solomyanskyi, and Darnytskyi districts in Kyiv were the most affected. In total, rescuers received reports from 8 districts of the capital during the night attack.

There were a lot of applications, fortunately we didn't have to work at all locations because we didn't need help. But we worked at 16 locations simultaneously.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

About 400 rescuers and 90 pieces of special equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian strikes.