The DIU has published data on 21 Russian enterprises that manufacture UAVs for the war against Ukraine

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's Defense Ministry publishes data on 21 Russian enterprises involved in the development and production of unmanned systems that the aggressor state uses in the war against Ukraine in the "Military Industrial Complex of the Aggressor" section of the War&Sanctions portal.

Points of attention

  • The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reveals data on 21 Russian enterprises manufacturing UAVs for the war against Ukraine, shedding light on their funding and ties to occupied territories.
  • Companies like LLC “Digital Development Agency” and Aero-Hit group are identified as developers and manufacturers of specific UAV models used in the conflict.

War&Sanctions: DIU exposes 21 Russian enterprises involved in the production of UAVs for the war against Ukraine

The update includes:

  • LLC “Digital Development Agency” is the developer and manufacturer of the “Svarog” line of cargo UAVs, which were used by enemy marine units to support the occupation forces on the islands in the Dnieper Delta in the Kherson region;

  • enterprises of the Aero-Hit group — the developer and manufacturer of Veles FPV drones, owned by the so-called Russian senator from the temporarily occupied Kherson region, Konstantin Basyuk, and receiving state funding from the Russian budget;

  • KB “Mikrob” is the developer of the eponymous series of FPV drones, as well as JSC “Ploshchad”, which creates autopilot and machine vision systems for them.

Part of the information published today was provided by participants in the international hackathon “War&Sanctions”, held by the Defense Ministry of Ukraine last year.

Published companies should be included in the "blacklists" of responsible business, financial institutions, and export control in the countries of the free world.

More than half of them are still not under sanctions by any of the countries of the sanctions coalition, which allows the aggressor to receive technology, components, and financing without hindrance.

Sanctions pressure on the aggressor and control over compliance with the sanctions regime must be strengthened. The experience that the Russian army and arms manufacturers are gaining today on the battlefield in Ukraine can be used tomorrow by Russia and its allies — Iran and North Korea — in new wars against the civilized world.

