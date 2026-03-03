Zelensky offers aid to the Middle East in exchange for a truce with Russia
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has offered to send the best experts in shooting down Iranian drones to the Middle East if he can agree with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on a month-long ceasefire in the war.

Points of attention

  • The British authorities are also considering involving Ukrainian experts to counter Iranian drones in the Persian Gulf.
  • Despite the willingness of Ukraine to assist, no direct inquiries have been made by official London regarding the potential collaboration.

The Head of State once again reminded that Ukraine has unique experience in neutralizing drones, most of which are Iranian-made.

I would suggest this: Middle Eastern leaders have a great relationship with the Russians. They could ask the Russians to declare a month-long ceasefire. Once the ceasefire is declared, we will send our best drone interceptor operators to the Middle Eastern countries.

According to the Ukrainian leader, a ceasefire could also be declared for two months or two weeks.

During any of these periods, Ukrainians will have the opportunity to help Middle Eastern countries protect their civilian populations.

As mentioned earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently announced that his team would bring in experts from Ukraine to shoot down Iranian drones in the Persian Gulf.

However, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that official London did not make direct inquiries on this matter.

