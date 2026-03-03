Zelensky offers aid to the Middle East in exchange for a truce with Russia

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has offered to send the best experts in shooting down Iranian drones to the Middle East if he can agree with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on a month-long ceasefire in the war.
Zelensky offers the Middle East a favorable deal
The Head of State once again reminded that Ukraine has unique experience in neutralizing drones, most of which are Iranian-made.
According to the Ukrainian leader, a ceasefire could also be declared for two months or two weeks.
During any of these periods, Ukrainians will have the opportunity to help Middle Eastern countries protect their civilian populations.
As mentioned earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently announced that his team would bring in experts from Ukraine to shoot down Iranian drones in the Persian Gulf.
However, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that official London did not make direct inquiries on this matter.
