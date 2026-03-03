"Given everything." Trump lashed out with accusations against Biden and Zelensky
"Given everything." Trump lashed out with accusations against Biden and Zelensky

Donald Trump
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump has begun boasting that the United States has an unlimited supply of weapons and can fight forever. Despite this, he cynically complains about his predecessor Joe Biden's decision to help Ukraine survive its war against Russia for free.

Points of attention

  • Trump highlights that the US is equipped with everything it needs for a 'great victory' and emphasizes his role in restoring military power.
  • Learn about Trump's views on Biden's spending on Ukraine and the advanced weaponry provided for free, while emphasizing the need for additional high-quality weapons.

Trump once again criticized Biden and Zelensky

According to the American leader, the United States' ammunition stockpiles "have never been bigger or better."

Moreover, he claims that the US has a virtually unlimited supply of weapons.

Against this backdrop, Trump stated that wars could be waged "forever" and very successfully using only these reserves.

At the highest level, we have a good stockpile, but we are not where we want to be. A significant amount of additional high-quality weapons are being stored for us in foreign countries. Sleepy Joe Biden has spent all his time and our country’s money, giving it all to P.T. Barnum (Zelensky!) of Ukraine — hundreds of billions of dollars. And while he has given away so much of the most advanced weaponry (FREE!), he has not bothered to replace it.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to the head of the White House, it was he who restored military power in his first term and continues to do so.

Trump also added that the United States is equipped with everything it needs and is ready for a "great victory."

Photo: screenshot

By the way, P.T. Barnum was an American showman, businessman, and politician, known for promoting famous hoaxes and founding the Barnum Bailey Circus.

