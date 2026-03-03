US President Donald Trump has begun boasting that the United States has an unlimited supply of weapons and can fight forever. Despite this, he cynically complains about his predecessor Joe Biden's decision to help Ukraine survive its war against Russia for free.
Points of attention
- Trump highlights that the US is equipped with everything it needs for a 'great victory' and emphasizes his role in restoring military power.
- Learn about Trump's views on Biden's spending on Ukraine and the advanced weaponry provided for free, while emphasizing the need for additional high-quality weapons.
Trump once again criticized Biden and Zelensky
According to the American leader, the United States' ammunition stockpiles "have never been bigger or better."
Moreover, he claims that the US has a virtually unlimited supply of weapons.
Against this backdrop, Trump stated that wars could be waged "forever" and very successfully using only these reserves.
According to the head of the White House, it was he who restored military power in his first term and continues to do so.
Trump also added that the United States is equipped with everything it needs and is ready for a "great victory."
By the way, P.T. Barnum was an American showman, businessman, and politician, known for promoting famous hoaxes and founding the Barnum Bailey Circus.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-