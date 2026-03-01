Allies forced Trump to attack Iran — insiders
Source:  The Washington Post

Anonymous sources in The Washington Post claim that US President Donald Trump ordered the launch of a military operation against Iran, allegedly under pressure from Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Points of attention

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the military buildup in the Persian Gulf, viewing Iran as an existential threat, which reportedly influenced Trump's decision-making process.
  • Anonymous sources suggest that without pressure from Israel and Saudi Arabia, Trump may not have proceeded with the military operation against Iran.

According to insiders, the large-scale US military operation against Iran began after a week of pressure on the White House from Israel and Saudi Arabia.

What is important to understand is that the latter continues to publicly maintain the appearance of opposing hostilities.

Another anonymous source said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has called Trump numerous times, urging the US to attack, over the past few weeks.

However, the prince tried to create the illusion that he was in favor of diplomacy and negotiations.

In contrast, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the newspaper, supported the American military buildup in the Persian Gulf because he considers Iran an existential enemy.

Anonymous sources suggest that if there were no pressure from Israel and Saudi Arabia, Trump might not have dared to carry out this operation.

