On February 28, it was officially announced that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in a strike carried out as part of a joint military operation by Israel and the United States. Following this news, thousands of Iranians across the country began celebrating.

The Iranian regime is getting closer to collapse

According to foreign journalists, some Iranians are celebrating the news that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in US and Israeli strikes.

Celebrations began in several cities in Iran last night.

Footage from the streets of Isfahan shows people shouting joyfully and honking their car horns.

Many Iranians gathered around bonfires while fireworks lit up the night sky.

Several families of the dead protesters also celebrated in the streets and at home.

According to Reuters news agency, celebrations also took place in Karaj, a city near Tehran.

Despite this, many of the events on the streets appear to be pro-government events to honor the supreme leader — although it is still early morning in Iran, and the situation could change later in the day.

In Tehran, images from news agencies show people on the streets in mourning, some holding pictures of Khamenei.