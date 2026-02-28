Trump named the main reasons for launching a military operation against Iran
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump named the main reasons for launching a military operation against Iran

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  Axios

US President Donald Trump has said military action against Iran is the result of failed nuclear deal negotiations, saying he could end the campaign in three days.

Points of attention

  • President Trump attributed the military operation against Iran to failed nuclear deal negotiations and Iran's long-term behavior.
  • Trump highlighted Iran's reluctance in the negotiation process and its past aggressive behavior as key factors for the strike.

Trump attacks Iran over failed nuclear deal talks

Trump named the terms for continuing the military operation against Iran.

I can drag out the process and take everything under my control, or I can end it in two or three days and tell the Iranians: "See you in a few years if you start to restore (your nuclear and missile programs — ed.).

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

He added that in any case, it will take Iran several years to recover from today's attack.

Donald Trump also gave two main reasons for his decision to strike. The first was the talks this week led by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The Iranians came closer and then backed off — came closer and then backed off. From that, I understood that they didn't really want a deal.

The second reason, the US president cited Iran's behavior over the past few decades. Trump clarified that while working on his February 27 speech about the attack, he instructed his team to collect information on all Iran-related attacks around the world over the past 25 years.

I saw that every month they did something bad, blew something up or killed someone.

Trump also said that Iran has begun restoring some nuclear facilities that the US and Israel damaged during the 12-day war in June 2025.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Danish Prime Minister Puts Trump in His Place After New Greenland Antics
Frederiksen responded to Trump's statement
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump announces large-scale military operation against Iran
The White House
Trump confirms strikes on Iran
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Seize power in your country." Trump publicly addressed Iranians
Trump is counting on the initiative from the Iranians

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?