Trump named the main reasons for launching a military operation against Iran

US President Donald Trump has said military action against Iran is the result of failed nuclear deal negotiations, saying he could end the campaign in three days.

Trump named the terms for continuing the military operation against Iran.

I can drag out the process and take everything under my control, or I can end it in two or three days and tell the Iranians: "See you in a few years if you start to restore (your nuclear and missile programs — ed.). Donald Trump President of the United States

He added that in any case, it will take Iran several years to recover from today's attack.

Donald Trump also gave two main reasons for his decision to strike. The first was the talks this week led by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The Iranians came closer and then backed off — came closer and then backed off. From that, I understood that they didn't really want a deal.

The second reason, the US president cited Iran's behavior over the past few decades. Trump clarified that while working on his February 27 speech about the attack, he instructed his team to collect information on all Iran-related attacks around the world over the past 25 years.

I saw that every month they did something bad, blew something up or killed someone. Share

Trump also said that Iran has begun restoring some nuclear facilities that the US and Israel damaged during the 12-day war in June 2025.