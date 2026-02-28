"Seize power in your country." Trump publicly addressed Iranians
Trump is counting on the initiative from the Iranians
Source:  BBC

American leader Donald Trump called on the Iranian people to take advantage of the large-scale operation by the United States and Israel to destroy the criminal regime in Tehran and win freedom.

  • Trump acknowledges potential American casualties, emphasizing the noble mission for a better future.
  • The call to seize power in Iran presents a unique opportunity for the Iranian people, according to Trump.

According to the head of the White House, members of the Iranian security forces will be guaranteed "immunity" if they lay down their arms and do not resist the American military.

If this does not happen, then "inevitable death" awaits them.

When we're done, seize power in your country. It will be yours. This will probably be your only chance for many generations.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

What is important to understand is that on the morning of February 28, the American leader officially announced that, on his orders, the United States had launched "large-scale combat operations in Iran."

It later became known that loud explosions had occurred in the Pasteur district of Tehran, where the highly secured complex containing the residence and office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is located.

In addition, Donald Trump publicly warned that US citizens could die as a result of his military operation in Iran:

The lives of brave American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties—as is often the case in war—but we are not doing this for the present. We are doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission.

Ukraine remains on the side of the Iranian people

