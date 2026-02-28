American leader Donald Trump called on the Iranian people to take advantage of the large-scale operation by the United States and Israel to destroy the criminal regime in Tehran and win freedom.

Trump is counting on the initiative from the Iranians

According to the head of the White House, members of the Iranian security forces will be guaranteed "immunity" if they lay down their arms and do not resist the American military.

If this does not happen, then "inevitable death" awaits them.

When we're done, seize power in your country. It will be yours. This will probably be your only chance for many generations. Donald Trump President of the United States

What is important to understand is that on the morning of February 28, the American leader officially announced that, on his orders, the United States had launched "large-scale combat operations in Iran."

It later became known that loud explosions had occurred in the Pasteur district of Tehran, where the highly secured complex containing the residence and office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is located.

In addition, Donald Trump publicly warned that US citizens could die as a result of his military operation in Iran: