Loud explosions heard in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched a large-scale military operation against the Iranian regime. Tehran immediately launched a retaliatory attack using ballistic missiles. Against this backdrop, explosions were heard in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, which were also hit.

The situation in the Middle East — the latest details

According to the latest reports, Iran has launched a ballistic missile attack on a US base in Bahrain.

What is important to understand is that Bahrain is a key US ally in the Persian Gulf and the permanent location of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama.

The Israel Defense Forces also confirmed that they had detected the launch of missiles from Iranian territory towards their country.

Citizens are ordered to enter the protected area and remain there until further notice. Leaving the protected area is only permitted after receiving clear instructions. Share

Suenan las sirenas de alarma antiaérea en Tel Aviv y Haifa ante la prevista represalia iraní. pic.twitter.com/zkezxSxaay — Roberto Lainez (@RobertoLai74153) February 28, 2026

Other Middle Eastern countries, where explosions also occurred on February 28, may also be drawn into the new conflict.

The UAE reported that it had intercepted several missiles launched from Iranian territory. One person was killed in Abu Dhabi as a result of missile debris falling.

An explosion occurred in Dubai near the prestigious Marina district.

Qatar's Interior Ministry says the attacks targeting the country did not cause any harm.

The UAE announced that it reserves the right to respond to the Iranian missile strike.