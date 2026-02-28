Loud explosions heard in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched a large-scale military operation against the Iranian regime. Tehran immediately launched a retaliatory attack using ballistic missiles. Against this backdrop, explosions were heard in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, which were also hit.
Points of attention
- The incidents highlight the fragile stability in the region and the potential for further escalation, with countries like the UAE considering responses to Iranian aggression.
- Citizens are advised to remain vigilant, follow safety protocols, and stay updated on the evolving situation in the Middle East to ensure their safety and well-being.
The situation in the Middle East — the latest details
According to the latest reports, Iran has launched a ballistic missile attack on a US base in Bahrain.
What is important to understand is that Bahrain is a key US ally in the Persian Gulf and the permanent location of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama.
The Israel Defense Forces also confirmed that they had detected the launch of missiles from Iranian territory towards their country.
Other Middle Eastern countries, where explosions also occurred on February 28, may also be drawn into the new conflict.
The UAE reported that it had intercepted several missiles launched from Iranian territory. One person was killed in Abu Dhabi as a result of missile debris falling.
An explosion occurred in Dubai near the prestigious Marina district.
Qatar's Interior Ministry says the attacks targeting the country did not cause any harm.
The UAE announced that it reserves the right to respond to the Iranian missile strike.
