Israel strikes Iran and Lebanon — photos and video

On the morning of February 28, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officially announced that it had launched preemptive strikes on Iran, as well as attacking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. Moreover, a state of emergency has been declared throughout the country.

Israel attacks Iran and Lebanon — what is known

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz immediately made an official statement.

According to the latter, the IDF launched preemptive strikes on Iran in order to eliminate threats to the State of Israel.

In addition, Katz publicly declared an "immediate state of emergency throughout the country."

Netanyahu dubbed this operation “Lion’s Roar.”

Official Tel Aviv also warned that the country's airspace was closed to civilian flights.

The Ministry of Transport has urged citizens not to come to airports for now.

The authorities say they will announce the resumption of flights 24 hours before they resume.

Against this backdrop, the IDF announced strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon in response to "repeated violations of ceasefire agreements."

According to the latest data, the strikes targeted launch positions and underground mines, which were reportedly used to prepare Israeli attacks.

Tehran reported an attack on the Ministry of Intelligence, the Ministry of Defense, the Atomic Energy Agency, the presidential palace, and the building of the Supreme National Security Council.

Iran told the media that they were preparing for retaliation and "it would be devastating."