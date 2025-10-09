Israel and Hamas sign first part of US peace plan — Trump

US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have signed the first phase of the United States peace plan.
- The first phase of the US peace plan between Israel and Hamas has been signed, as announced by President Donald Trump.
- The agreement includes the release of hostages, withdrawal of troops, and exchange of prisoners, marking a significant step towards peace.
- Mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey played a crucial role in facilitating the historic agreement.
Trump announced this on his social network Truth Social.
According to the US president, this means that all hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw its troops to the agreed line "as the first step towards a strong, lasting and peaceful peace."
Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari confirmed the US president's information, but added that the details of the Gaza agreement would be announced later.
Meanwhile, the media reports that a peace agreement (apparently a full one) will be signed today, October 9, in Egypt. Moreover, some publications indicate that this will happen at 12:00 local time.
The Times of Israel writes that, based on the words of two sources, Hamas will release all living hostages on October 11.
Also after Trump's post, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke out and declared that "with God's help we will bring them all home."
Hamas confirmed the achievement of the agreement and noted that it highly appreciates the efforts of the "brotherly mediators" in Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, as well as the efforts of US President Donald Trump.
Also according to this media outlet, Trump guarantees an end to the war and the initial withdrawal of 70% of Israeli troops from Gaza, followed by a complete withdrawal.
There are reports that 20 of the 48 Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas are still alive. Israel, for its part, has agreed to release 250 Palestinians serving life sentences in Israeli prisons and 1,700 Palestinians detained by the Israel Defense Forces in Gaza since October 7.
