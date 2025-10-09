Israel and Hamas sign first part of US peace plan — Trump

US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have signed the first phase of the United States peace plan.

Israel and Hamas sign first phase of US peace plan

Trump announced this on his social network Truth Social.

I am proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have signed the first phase of our peace plan. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the US president, this means that all hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw its troops to the agreed line "as the first step towards a strong, lasting and peaceful peace."

This is a great day for the Arab and Muslim world, Israel, all neighboring countries, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey who worked with us to make this historic and unprecedented event a reality.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari confirmed the US president's information, but added that the details of the Gaza agreement would be announced later.

Meanwhile, the media reports that a peace agreement (apparently a full one) will be signed today, October 9, in Egypt. Moreover, some publications indicate that this will happen at 12:00 local time.

The Times of Israel writes that, based on the words of two sources, Hamas will release all living hostages on October 11.

Also after Trump's post, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke out and declared that "with God's help we will bring them all home."

Hamas confirmed the achievement of the agreement and noted that it highly appreciates the efforts of the "brotherly mediators" in Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, as well as the efforts of US President Donald Trump.

"We announce the achievement of an agreement that provides for an end to the war in the Gaza Strip, the withdrawal of occupation forces, the provision of humanitarian aid, and the exchange of prisoners," the group was quoted as saying by Al Mayadeen.

Also according to this media outlet, Trump guarantees an end to the war and the initial withdrawal of 70% of Israeli troops from Gaza, followed by a complete withdrawal.