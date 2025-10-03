Trump issues tough ultimatum to Hamas militants in Gaza
Trump issues tough ultimatum to Hamas militants in Gaza

Trump
US President Donald Trump has demanded that the Hamas terrorist group agree to his peace plan for Gaza by the end of the week or face "hell."

  • US President Donald Trump issues an ultimatum to Hamas militants in Gaza, demanding they agree to his peace plan by the end of the week.
  • Trump threatens Hamas with severe consequences if they do not implement the deal, urging them to release all hostages captured during previous attacks.
  • A peace agreement between Middle Eastern countries, including Israel, and the US must be reached to end the conflict in Gaza by the given deadline.

Trump threatens Hamas militants with "hell"

In his post on Truth Social, Trump said that Hamas fighters have suffered significant losses in fighting with Israel, and most of those remaining are surrounded and could be destroyed.

However, fortunately for Hamas, they will be given one last chance! The large, powerful, and very wealthy countries of the Middle East and surrounding regions, together with the United States of America, have agreed, with the participation of Israel, on PEACE in the Middle East after 3,000 years.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Trump meant his peace plan.

The US President called on Hamas to release all hostages captured during the attack on Israel in October 2023.

The deal with Hamas must be reached by Sunday evening at six (6) o'clock Washington time. All countries have signed the deal! If this deal, which is the last chance, is not made, Hamas will unleash hell like never before.

As a reminder, on September 29, the administration of US President Donald Trump unveiled a major plan for ending hostilities in the Gaza Strip and the future of this territory.

Trump said that Israel and a number of Middle Eastern countries supported his proposed plan.

