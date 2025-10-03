Trump issues tough ultimatum to Hamas militants in Gaza

US President Donald Trump has demanded that the Hamas terrorist group agree to his peace plan for Gaza by the end of the week or face "hell."
Trump threatens Hamas militants with "hell"
In his post on Truth Social, Trump said that Hamas fighters have suffered significant losses in fighting with Israel, and most of those remaining are surrounded and could be destroyed.
Trump meant his peace plan.
The US President called on Hamas to release all hostages captured during the attack on Israel in October 2023.
As a reminder, on September 29, the administration of US President Donald Trump unveiled a major plan for ending hostilities in the Gaza Strip and the future of this territory.
Trump said that Israel and a number of Middle Eastern countries supported his proposed plan.
