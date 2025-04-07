Hamas militants attacked Israel with rockets from Gaza

Hamas militants attacked Israeli territory with rockets on the evening of April 6, after which the IDF received an order to intensify the military operation in Gaza.

Hamas terrorists fired rockets at Israel: what is known

The Israeli military said that on the evening of April 6, in the Lachish area (in the south-central part of the country), "approximately ten shells were identified that crossed into Israeli territory from central Gaza."

The IDF reported that "approximately five shells were successfully intercepted," but "arrivals" were recorded in several areas.

Israeli media reports that security and rescue forces were working at the site in Ashkelon where a rocket fired from Gaza fell.

It is also specified that, according to the Israeli side, militants launched rockets from Deir el-Balah in the central part of Gaza, and hit the Ashdod area (a city and port in Israel with a population of 207,000 people, located on the Mediterranean coast). Share

Rockets fell on Ashkelon, there are minor injuries, they will pay the price for this pic.twitter.com/gGsXOVg7gD — ✡︎ Jerixa ✡︎ 🇮🇱🎗 (@Jerixxa) April 6, 2025

At least one of the five rockets that were not intercepted hit Ashkelon (a city in the southwest of the country, located on the Mediterranean coast, south of Ashdod — ed.), causing damage and injuring one person, the Israeli press reports.

Medics say the person suffered minor injuries. Footage of the aftermath of the shelling was posted online.

Israeli media is calling this rocket attack the largest shelling from Gaza "in many months."

Following the militant attack in the direction of Ashdod, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Defense Minister Yisrael Katz to "respond harshly" and approved the continuation of intensive military operations against Hamas in Gaza.