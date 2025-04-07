Hamas militants attacked Israel with rockets from Gaza

Hamas militants attacked Israeli territory with rockets on the evening of April 6, after which the IDF received an order to intensify the military operation in Gaza.
Points of attention
- The recent Hamas rocket attack on Israel from Gaza has escalated tensions in the region, prompting the IDF to intensify its military operation in Gaza.
- Israeli forces intercepted some of the rockets, but damage was reported in towns near Gaza, with one person injured in Ashkelon.
- The rocket attack from Gaza, considered the largest in many months, has led to calls for a harsh response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz.
Hamas terrorists fired rockets at Israel: what is known
The Israeli military said that on the evening of April 6, in the Lachish area (in the south-central part of the country), "approximately ten shells were identified that crossed into Israeli territory from central Gaza."
The IDF reported that "approximately five shells were successfully intercepted," but "arrivals" were recorded in several areas.
Israeli media reports that security and rescue forces were working at the site in Ashkelon where a rocket fired from Gaza fell.
Rockets fell on Ashkelon, there are minor injuries, they will pay the price for this pic.twitter.com/gGsXOVg7gD— ✡︎ Jerixa ✡︎ 🇮🇱🎗 (@Jerixxa) April 6, 2025
At least one of the five rockets that were not intercepted hit Ashkelon (a city in the southwest of the country, located on the Mediterranean coast, south of Ashdod — ed.), causing damage and injuring one person, the Israeli press reports.
Medics say the person suffered minor injuries. Footage of the aftermath of the shelling was posted online.
Israeli media is calling this rocket attack the largest shelling from Gaza "in many months."
Following the militant attack in the direction of Ashdod, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Defense Minister Yisrael Katz to "respond harshly" and approved the continuation of intensive military operations against Hamas in Gaza.