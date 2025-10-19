Israel attacks Gaza again after Trump's "historic truce"
Israel attacks Gaza again after Trump's "historic truce"

Fighting in Gaza has resumed again
Source:  online.ua

On October 19, it became known that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was once again launching devastating strikes on central Gaza. This came after the IDF accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire agreements.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump has not yet reacted to the latest events in Gaza.
  • The conflict in Gaza has reignited after a brief truce, with escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas.

Fighting in Gaza has resumed again

After 4 days of truce, the IDF launched strikes on the center of Gaza.

As it turned out, official Tel Aviv accuses Hamas of violating the ceasefire.

In addition, it is alleged that the militants are trying to regain control over the border area.

What is important to understand is that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been in effect since October 10 as part of the first phase of the peace plan for the Gaza Strip.

Hamas terrorists assure the international community that they are adhering to the peace agreement plan.

Moreover, it is stated that Israel had previously struck Rafah. The IDF explained this by saying that Hamas had opened fire on Israeli soldiers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered an operation against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, the Prime Minister's Office reported.

