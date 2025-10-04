Trump calls on Israel to immediately stop bombing Gaza

US President Donald Trump has demanded that Israel immediately stop its bombing of Gaza, saying he was pleased that Hamas militants had declared their readiness to establish peace in the Middle East.
Trump believed Hamas
The new statement by the head of the White House was published after the Hamas terrorist group responded to his ultimatum.
The militants began to assure that they were ready to release all hostages in order to establish a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
That is why, according to Trump, Hamas is ready for lasting peace.
According to the American leader, this is not just about Gaza, but also about the long-awaited peace in the Middle East.
The head of the White House demands that Hamas agree to his peace plan for the Gaza Strip by the end of the week, otherwise "hell" awaits him.
What is important to understand is that the militants have actually abandoned key provisions of Donald Trump's peace plan, including the creation of a "Peace Council" to govern Gaza and complete disarmament.
