Trump announces large-scale military operation against Iran

American leader Donald Trump officially confirmed that the United States has launched a large-scale military operation against the Iranian regime. The United States, together with Israel, is now striking powerful blows at enemy forces. Many explosions have been heard in Tehran.

Trump confirms strikes on Iran

The United States has launched a large-scale military operation against Iran… Our goal is to eliminate the threat and protect the American people. The Iranians’ actions directly endanger Iran itself. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the head of the White House, he will do everything possible to ensure that Iran never has nuclear weapons.

"We are going to destroy Iran's missiles and level their missile industry. It will be completely destroyed. We are going to destroy their navy," Donald Trump stressed.

In addition, the American leader publicly called on the IRGC to lay down its arms or they too would be destroyed.

Let us recall that the IRGC is the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. In fact, it is the military branch of the executive branch of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to Article 150 of the country's constitution, the IRGC exists in parallel with the Iranian Armed Forces and is "responsible for protecting the Islamic Revolution and its achievements."