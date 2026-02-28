I would support an operation against the Iranian regime — Zelensky

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy openly admitted that he would support an operation by US President Donald Trump's team against the Iranian regime. However, he added that such a special operation should not harm the civilian population of Iran.

Zelenskyy voiced his position on Iran

According to the Ukrainian leader, the civilian population of Iran needs help to overthrow the criminal regime, which openly wants to attack other countries and causes a lot of harm.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that this regime has existed for many years, and ordinary people have no rights.

People are disappearing. People are being killed and executed by the thousands. I would support an operation against the Iranian regime, not against the people. That's a big difference. I know that the US and the Iranian regime are negotiating now. Of course, negotiations are better. I can say that because we are at war. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, there are no signs yet that official Tehran is ready for a peaceful settlement through diplomacy.

What is important to understand is that the US-Iran talks on February 26 in Geneva did not produce the desired results.