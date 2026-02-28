Albashneft refinery in Russia on fire after drone attack

On the night of February 27-28, loud explosions thundered in various regions of Russia. Thus, it became known that in the village of Novominskaya, Krasnodar Territory, a fire broke out at the only oil refinery in the region as a result of an attack by Ukrainian UAVs.

“Bavovna” in Russia February 27-28 — latest details

The fact of the attack was officially confirmed by the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

They began to claim that a fire broke out at the oil refinery as a result of the fall of UAV debris.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the Albashneft refinery. Ukraine attacked it for the first time on February 5, 2025.

Local authorities also reported that no one in the region was injured.

After midnight, the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation clarified that the fire at the refinery covered 150 square meters, and 39 people and 13 pieces of equipment are extinguishing it.

On the morning of February 28, the Russian Ministry of Defense began claiming that their air defenses had allegedly neutralized 97 "Ukrainian drones."

40 UAVs — over the territory of the Republic of Crimea,

22 UAVs — over the territory of the Bryansk region,