On February 24, 2026, official London announced the introduction of a package of sanctions against Russia, which is of "historical significance" - it is the largest in all the years of the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The main goal is to deprive the Kremlin of the opportunity to wage a war of aggression.

Britain's record sanctions against Russia — first details

As confirmed by the British authorities, in total, official London is introducing almost 300 new sanctions.

This time, the Kremlin's energy revenues, primarily from oil exports, as well as key suppliers of military equipment, will be hit.

The following were included in the sanctions list:

49 legal entities and individuals involved in the process of supporting the Russian military machine. This also includes Russia's international partners who supply important goods, components, and technologies to the Russian army;

3 civilian energy companies and 2 individuals involved in attempts to secure contracts for new Russian nuclear facilities abroad;

6 facilities in the Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry, including vessels, traders, and the Russian terminals "Portovaya" and "Vysotsk", responsible for the export of Russian LNG.

9 Russian banks that process cross-border payments. They play a key role in Russia's efforts to maintain access to international markets.

What is important to understand is that as of today, London has imposed sanctions against more than 3,000 individuals, businesses, and vessels that contribute to the continuation of the war against Ukraine.