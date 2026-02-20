Sanctions are causing serious damage to the Russian economy — Kallas

EU ambassadors have not yet adopted the 20th package of sanctions against Russia

Ambassadors of the European Union countries failed to reach an agreement on new sanctions against Russia on February 20. The 20th package of restrictions against the aggressor country could be adopted as early as February 23.

Next Monday, we plan to adopt the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. The sanctions are working. They are seriously damaging the Russian economy, and each new measure further limits its ability to wage war. Moscow is not invincible. Its military is suffering record losses, and its economy is under severe pressure. Kaia Callas EU Chief Diplomat

The EU representative stressed that Putin will not stop the war until the costs of it exceed the benefits for him. This is what Europe must achieve, Kallas noted.

The 20th round of sanctions against Russia focuses on the energy sector, financial services, and trade. It is expected to further reduce Moscow's revenues from oil and gas exports.

On February 17, it became known that the new package of restrictions of the European Union on Russia is bursting at the seams due to disputes between the members of the bloc. Among the countries dissatisfied with the terms of the upcoming anti-Russian sanctions are Italy, Spain, Greece and Malta. And, of course, Hungary.