Greece and Malta block new EU sanctions against Russia — insiders

The approval of the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions by the European Union has met with resistance from two countries at once: Greece and Malta. They do not support the proposal to replace price restrictions on Russian oil with a ban on services necessary for fuel transportation.

New EU sanctions against Russia are again under question

According to insiders, both Greece and Malta are allegedly concerned that the new proposal from official Brussels could affect the European shipping industry and energy prices.

In addition, each of these countries wants to hear explanations regarding proposals to impose sanctions against foreign ports for transshipment of Russian oil and to strengthen supervision of ship sellers.

Against this background, it should be recalled that it was Greek and Maltese companies that transported Russian oil to the EU for a long period of time.

Moreover, not so long ago, Athens and Valletta blocked the lowering of the price ceiling for Russian raw materials.

The European Commission is not giving up yet and is proposing to replace the current price ceiling for Russian oil.

This is the central element of the EU's 20th package of sanctions, aimed at Moscow for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Share

As journalists learned, the EU intends to finally agree on the sanctions package by the end of February.