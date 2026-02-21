Zelensky imposes sanctions against 225 captains of the Russian shadow fleet
Zelensky imposes sanctions against 225 captains of the Russian shadow fleet

Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine hits Russia with sanctions again
Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law the NSDC decision to apply new sanctions packages. The new restrictions apply to 225 captains of shadow fleet vessels that export Russian petroleum products.

Points of attention

  • Of particular note is the involvement of two Iranian citizens in supplying aviation spare parts in circumvention of sanctions, in partnership with Russia's Iranian Aircraft Industry Corporation, already sanctioned by multiple countries.
  • The sanctions are part of Ukraine's efforts to disrupt illicit activities and strengthen international pressure on entities supporting Russian aggression and violating international sanctions.

Ukraine hits Russia with sanctions again

As reported on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine, citizens of 11 countries, including Russia, India, and the Philippines, were hit by sanctions.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about captains who commanded ships of the Russian shadow fleet and transported oil in circumvention of sanctions from the EU, G7, and other allies of Ukraine.

In total, Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 46 Russian citizens, two Iranian citizens, and 44 Russian companies that serve the hostile military-industrial complex.

Among them are those that supply, develop, manufacture, and repair equipment, electronic warfare equipment, and spare parts for the Russian military-industrial complex. Their products are used in the production of ballistic and cruise missiles, strike and reconnaissance drones, small arms, and ammunition.

It is worth noting that two Iranian citizens are directly involved in the supply of aviation spare parts and components in circumvention of sanctions.

As the Office of the President of Ukraine notes, all this was done in the interests of the Iranian Aircraft Industry Corporation, which is Russia's partner in the development and production of Shahed drones and is already under sanctions by Ukraine, the United States, Switzerland, and New Zealand.

