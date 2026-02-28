Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 105 strike drones

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of February 27-28, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 105 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types, as well as with the Iskander-M missile.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine remain vigilant and continue to combat the enemy UAVs in the airspace, urging citizens to adhere to safety rules.
- The situation remains critical as Ukrainian soldiers stand united in defense against the Russian invaders, striving for victory amidst the escalating crisis.
A new enemy air attack began at 6:00 p.m. on February 27.
Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — the Russian Federation, and the Donetsk Autonomous Okrug, Gvardiyske — the Autonomous Okrug of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
It is worth noting that about 60 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Six strike UAVs were recorded hitting the ground and debris fell at 7 locations.
The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!
