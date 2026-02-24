Fedorov presented a new war plan and named 3 specific goals
Fedorov presented a new war plan and named 3 specific goals

Mykhailo Fedorov
New war plan — Fedorov reveals details
Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported that Ukraine has prepared a war plan, within the framework of which it is necessary to implement 3 specific goals: strengthen air defense, stop the Russian army, and leave the enemy without economic resources to continue aggression.

Points of attention

  • To undermine the enemy's ability to continue aggression, Ukraine aims to block Russia's key income source - oil sales through the shadow fleet - by strengthening sanctions and coordinating actions with allies.
  • The new war plan defines clear objectives to secure Ukraine's defense effectiveness, improve military strategies, and disrupt enemy resources, signaling a comprehensive approach to national security.

New war plan — Fedorov reveals details

According to the Minister of Defense, this document provides for three specific goals:

  1. Close the sky. The main task now is to protect the Ukrainian people and infrastructure. This will require identifying 100% of air threats in real time and intercepting at least 95% of missiles and drones. To achieve this goal, a multi-level system of “small” air defense is already being created and interceptors are being scaled up. Moreover, important organizational changes have already begun.

  2. Stop the enemy on land, at sea and in cyberspace. Fedorov drew attention to the fact that in the Donetsk region the Russian army is losing 156 soldiers per square kilometer. However, if this number exceeds 200 killed occupiers per km², the enemy’s advance will become impossible. That is why Ukraine plans to stop the enemy in every domain — on land, at sea and in cyberspace.

  3. To deprive Russia of the economic resources to fight. According to Fedorov, the war continues because Russia has money. The Kremlin's key source of income has not changed — it is oil. It is no secret that the aggressor country sells it all over the world through the so-called shadow fleet. The minister believes that if this channel is blocked, the resources for war will be sharply reduced. To achieve this goal, it is necessary to strengthen sanctions, coordinate actions with allies, and increase pressure on the shadow fleet.

