Fedorov presented a new war plan and named 3 specific goals

According to the Minister of Defense, this document provides for three specific goals:

Close the sky. The main task now is to protect the Ukrainian people and infrastructure. This will require identifying 100% of air threats in real time and intercepting at least 95% of missiles and drones. To achieve this goal, a multi-level system of “small” air defense is already being created and interceptors are being scaled up. Moreover, important organizational changes have already begun.

Stop the enemy on land, at sea and in cyberspace. Fedorov drew attention to the fact that in the Donetsk region the Russian army is losing 156 soldiers per square kilometer. However, if this number exceeds 200 killed occupiers per km², the enemy’s advance will become impossible. That is why Ukraine plans to stop the enemy in every domain — on land, at sea and in cyberspace.