French leader Emmanuel Macron is convinced that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has resulted in three simultaneous defeats for dictator Vladimir Putin — military, economic, and strategic.

Macron analyzed the consequences of war for Russia

The head of the republic drew attention to the fact that the war strengthened NATO, which Putin dreamed of weakening as much as possible, and also demonstrated the limitations of the Kremlin's old imperial ambitions.

In addition, Macron recalled that despite Russia's promises to capture Ukraine in a few days, after the stabilization of the front in November 2022, Russia was able to control only about 1% of Ukrainian territory.

He also added that over the past few weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have even been able to liberate some of the territories occupied by Russia.

Against this background, Macron urged not to forget the price at which the Russian army achieved its meager achievements.

It is no secret that over 1.2 million Russian invaders were killed or wounded — the highest casualty rate since World War II.

Having suffered such losses, Russia began recruiting people in Africa and sending them to fight against Ukraine, often without any training. Emmanuel Macron President of France

He urged the world not to forget that Ukraine is Europe's front line of defense.