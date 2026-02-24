Trump issues new ultimatum to Zelensky on peace deal

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that there are "good points" in security guarantees for Ukraine, but US President Donald Trump demands that they be signed together with a peace agreement with Russia.

What is known about Trump's new demand?

According to Zelensky, he has still not received a specific explanation from the allies on how they will act if Russia dares to invade again.

There are good points in these security guarantees, that's true. But I want a very specific answer: what (our) partners will be ready to do if Putin comes again. That's what Ukrainians want to hear. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The head of state also officially confirmed that there are disagreements regarding the sequence of steps on the path to peace.

Thus, it became known that American leader Donald Trump actually presented Kyiv with a new ultimatum.

The US President is demanding that Ukraine sign a peace agreement with Russia and an agreement with the US and European countries that will provide Ukraine with security guarantees, all at once.

Trump dreams that all of this will ideally happen during a grand ceremony marking the end of the war.

Official Kyiv is currently seeking to have the security guarantees first agreed upon and ratified by the US Congress.