"This is a new type of war." Syrsky addressed Ukrainians on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi published a special address to the Ukrainian people on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. He thanked Ukrainians for their resilience and explained the main feature of this war.

Syrsky made an important statement on February 24

The Commander-in-Chief once again recalled that on the morning of February 24, 2022, Russia cherished the hope of a lightning victory.

Putin wanted to break us in a few days, destroy the entire state.

The enemy did not take into account the main thing — the Ukrainians. The strength of spirit. The courage of the warrior. The unity of the people. In the battles for Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Mariupol, we proved: Ukraine is fighting. And will fight. We have stood firm. And we will stand firm. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As the commander-in-chief noted, the war with Russia has been going on for 12 years.

Syrsky drew attention to the fact that this is a new type of war, because it is being waged in several dimensions at once — military, technological, and cognitive.

Ukraine must do everything possible to become stronger than the enemy in each of them.