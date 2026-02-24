"This is a new type of war." Syrsky addressed Ukrainians on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi published a special address to the Ukrainian people on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. He thanked Ukrainians for their resilience and explained the main feature of this war.
Points of attention
- International partners are acknowledged for their support in defending not just Ukraine, but freedom as well.
- Despite facing significant losses, Ukraine stands firm and committed to defending its sovereignty and people, showcasing the strength of spirit and unity of its citizens.
Syrsky made an important statement on February 24
The Commander-in-Chief once again recalled that on the morning of February 24, 2022, Russia cherished the hope of a lightning victory.
Putin wanted to break us in a few days, destroy the entire state.
As the commander-in-chief noted, the war with Russia has been going on for 12 years.
Syrsky drew attention to the fact that this is a new type of war, because it is being waged in several dimensions at once — military, technological, and cognitive.
Ukraine must do everything possible to become stronger than the enemy in each of them.
