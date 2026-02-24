"This is a new type of war." Syrsky addressed Ukrainians on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion
"This is a new type of war." Syrsky addressed Ukrainians on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi published a special address to the Ukrainian people on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. He thanked Ukrainians for their resilience and explained the main feature of this war.

Points of attention

  • International partners are acknowledged for their support in defending not just Ukraine, but freedom as well.
  • Despite facing significant losses, Ukraine stands firm and committed to defending its sovereignty and people, showcasing the strength of spirit and unity of its citizens.

Syrsky made an important statement on February 24

The Commander-in-Chief once again recalled that on the morning of February 24, 2022, Russia cherished the hope of a lightning victory.

Putin wanted to break us in a few days, destroy the entire state.

The enemy did not take into account the main thing — the Ukrainians. The strength of spirit. The courage of the warrior. The unity of the people. In the battles for Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Mariupol, we proved: Ukraine is fighting. And will fight. We have stood firm. And we will stand firm.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As the commander-in-chief noted, the war with Russia has been going on for 12 years.

Syrsky drew attention to the fact that this is a new type of war, because it is being waged in several dimensions at once — military, technological, and cognitive.

Ukraine must do everything possible to become stronger than the enemy in each of them.

Over the years, we have unfortunately lost the best sons and daughters of Ukraine. Eternal memory. Eternal glory to the fallen defenders... Our duty is to be worthy of them. To continue the fight. To defeat the enemy for their sake. We are grateful to international partners for their support. Together, we are defending not only Ukraine. We are defending freedom.

