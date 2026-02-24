As foreign media have learned, in Russia the actions of the founder of the Telegram social network, Pavel Durov, are being investigated as part of a criminal case under the article on aiding terrorist activities. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin believes that it is in Telegram that preparations for a real coup d'état in the aggressor country may be underway.

The Kremlin has once again taken on Durov and Telegram

The actions of Telegram head P. Durov are being investigated as part of a criminal case under Article 205.1, Part 1.1 (facilitation of terrorist activities) of the Criminal Code of Russia. Share

According to journalists, the article against the Russian billionaire is "based on materials from the Russian FSB."

The Russian investigation allegedly concluded that "the illusion of anonymity brought an army of radicals, drug addicts, murderers, and terrorists to the messenger, which began to pose threats to our society."

Moreover, Putin's team believes that the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, the murders of Daria Dugina, and Russian General Igor Kirillov are crimes that were committed with the indiscriminate use of Telegram.

Telegram in the conditions of the SVO has become the main tool of the special services of NATO countries and the "Kyiv regime," the material of "Rossiyskaya Gazeta" says. Share

What is also interesting is that the head of the Kremlin is panicking, because he is convinced that preparations for a coup d'état in Russia are already underway in this messenger.

Its participants may include Pavel Durov himself, the Russian opposition, and Western leaders.