Today marks exactly 4 years since Putin took Kyiv in 3 days — Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
On February 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Ukrainian people, marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. The president recalled the first days of the war, the victims of the Russian war, the indomitability of our defenders, and also showed off his bunker on Bankova Street.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky reveals insights into the bunker where crucial decisions were made during the war, underscoring the perseverance and determination of Ukraine.
  • Despite facing immense challenges, Zelensky remains hopeful for peace, affirming that Ukraine has stood strong and will continue to strive for justice and independence.

Today is exactly four years since Putin took Kyiv in three days. And this actually says a lot about our resistance, about how Ukraine has been fighting all this time. Behind these words are millions of our people. Behind these words is great courage, very hard work, endurance and the long journey that Ukraine has been covering since February 24

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state showed the long corridors and offices of the bunker, where he and hundreds of other people were.

According to Zelensky, it was there that "daily meetings with the military, calls, and the search for solutions took place."

Against this background, the president reminded Ukrainians and the world about the first victims of Russian aggression in Bucha, Irpen, Borodyanka, Mariupol and other settlements, mass graves and Russian attacks on residential high-rise buildings and maternity hospitals.

"Men don't fight like that. People don't act like that. Ukrainians will not forget this. And let these footage be seen by everyone who has no conscience, who still extends a hand to Russian evil and still buys oil from Putin," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President added: the fact that Ukraine still stands and exists is a merit of its people.

Dear people! The force that has kept us going all these years is you, our people. Our resistance is you. Ukrainians. Ukrainian women. Everyone who does not give up... I want to thank each and every one who holds independence on their shoulders. To each warrior for their strength. To your parents, children, wives, husbands for their endurance. I thank everyone who makes Ukraine stronger with their work... I am proud of you.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that Ukraine is simply overcoming "the most difficult winter in history," but "spring is less than a week away."

Putin did not achieve his goals. He did not break the Ukrainians. He did not win this war. We saved Ukraine, and we will do everything to achieve peace. And so that there is justice, — the president concluded.




