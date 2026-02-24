Today marks exactly 4 years since Putin took Kyiv in 3 days — Zelensky

On February 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Ukrainian people, marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. The president recalled the first days of the war, the victims of the Russian war, the indomitability of our defenders, and also showed off his bunker on Bankova Street.
Zelensky thanked the people of Ukraine for their courage and indomitability
In addition, the head of state showed the long corridors and offices of the bunker, where he and hundreds of other people were.
According to Zelensky, it was there that "daily meetings with the military, calls, and the search for solutions took place."
Against this background, the president reminded Ukrainians and the world about the first victims of Russian aggression in Bucha, Irpen, Borodyanka, Mariupol and other settlements, mass graves and Russian attacks on residential high-rise buildings and maternity hospitals.
The President added: the fact that Ukraine still stands and exists is a merit of its people.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that Ukraine is simply overcoming "the most difficult winter in history," but "spring is less than a week away."
