A number of countries will provide Ukraine with additional PAC-3 Patriot missiles — Pistorius

A number of countries have signaled their willingness to join Germany's initiative to transfer additional PAC-3 missiles to Ukraine for Patriot air defense systems.
Several countries will join Germany's Patriot missile initiative
This was stated by German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius during a press conference of the defense ministers of the Group of Five (E5) (Germany, Great Britain, France, Poland, Italy) in Krakow on February 20.
He clarified that the supply also depends on American permits, "but here too we will speed up."
Pistorius stressed that air defense remains a critical need for Ukraine given Russia's terror against the civilian population.
He expressed his belief that "only maximum pressure through sanctions, through measures against the shadow fleet, and Ukraine's successes on the battlefield can force Putin to make concessions."
That is why we will continue to support Ukraine.
