A number of countries will provide Ukraine with additional PAC-3 Patriot missiles — Pistorius

A number of countries have signaled their willingness to join Germany's initiative to transfer additional PAC-3 missiles to Ukraine for Patriot air defense systems.

Several countries will join Germany's Patriot missile initiative

This was stated by German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius during a press conference of the defense ministers of the Group of Five (E5) (Germany, Great Britain, France, Poland, Italy) in Krakow on February 20.

Last week in Brussels I proposed to assemble a certain number of PAC-3 missiles. Germany, although we have already given a lot, is adding five more. We are in the process now, some countries have already signaled readiness. We are waiting for final confirmations. But I am very optimistic and will give the order very soon to get our missiles on the road quickly. Boris Pistorius Minister of Defense of Germany

He clarified that the supply also depends on American permits, "but here too we will speed up."

Pistorius stressed that air defense remains a critical need for Ukraine given Russia's terror against the civilian population.

Putin continues to ruthlessly destroy Ukraine every night to make life in Ukraine as unbearable as possible. And I think we have to call it what it is. This is not just a war, not just a military confrontation for territory, an attempt to occupy this territory. This is terror. This is terror against the civilian population of Ukraine. Share

He expressed his belief that "only maximum pressure through sanctions, through measures against the shadow fleet, and Ukraine's successes on the battlefield can force Putin to make concessions."