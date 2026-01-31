I see no signs of Russia's readiness to cease fire against Ukraine — Pistorius
I see no signs of Russia's readiness to cease fire against Ukraine — Pistorius

Source:  RND

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius currently sees no signs of Russia's readiness for a ceasefire, as evidenced, in particular, by its terrorist attacks against the civilian population of Ukraine.

Points of attention

Russia is not going to cease fire — Pistorius

A German government official said this in an interview with the RND (RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland) publication.

Regarding Ukraine, it must be acknowledged that the US president has given some momentum to the peace talks. However, so far I see no signs that Russia is serious about peace.

Boris Pistorius

Boris Pistorius

German Minister of Defense

The German Defense Minister emphasized that Russia continues to bomb Ukraine with unprecedented intensity.

During the talks in Abu Dhabi, Putin is bombing Ukraine in a way that has hardly happened in this war. This has nothing to do with military confrontation. This is terror directed exclusively against the civilian population — in winter at minus 20 degrees.

According to him, when it comes down to it, Putin always adheres to his maximalist demands and nowhere demonstrates a willingness to compromise.

Regarding the agreement on a week-long pause in attacks on Kyiv, Pistorius expressed great doubts about Moscow's seriousness.

If Putin were serious about the talks in Abu Dhabi, he wouldn't have to be asked. He would have stopped not only the attacks on Kyiv because of the severe frost, but also throughout the country. I have serious doubts that Moscow takes this pause in attacks at all seriously.

