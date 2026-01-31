I see no signs of Russia's readiness to cease fire against Ukraine — Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius currently sees no signs of Russia's readiness for a ceasefire, as evidenced, in particular, by its terrorist attacks against the civilian population of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees no signs of Russia's readiness for a ceasefire in Ukraine.
- Pistorius highlights Russia's unprecedented intensity in bombing Ukraine, specifically targeting civilians.
- The lack of compromise from Putin and doubts about Moscow's seriousness in adhering to agreements raise concerns about the peace talks.
Russia is not going to cease fire — Pistorius
A German government official said this in an interview with the RND (RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland) publication.
The German Defense Minister emphasized that Russia continues to bomb Ukraine with unprecedented intensity.
According to him, when it comes down to it, Putin always adheres to his maximalist demands and nowhere demonstrates a willingness to compromise.
Regarding the agreement on a week-long pause in attacks on Kyiv, Pistorius expressed great doubts about Moscow's seriousness.
If Putin were serious about the talks in Abu Dhabi, he wouldn't have to be asked. He would have stopped not only the attacks on Kyiv because of the severe frost, but also throughout the country. I have serious doubts that Moscow takes this pause in attacks at all seriously.
